Mason City man’s attempted murder trial moved from Northwood to Waverly

NORTHWOOD — A change of venue has been granted in the trial of a Mason City man accused of attempted murder after a stabbing in Northwood last month.

31-year-old Trapp Trotter is accused of stabbing a man from Manly on the night of June 2nd during an incident which happened at the Schoolside Apartments in the 600 block of Seventh Street North in Northwood.

The victim suffered multiple stab and slash wounds and was taken to Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City where he was treated and eventually released.

Trotter pleaded not guilty on July 2nd to charges of attempted murder, first-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Trotter’s attorney Letitia Turner filed a notice with the court four days later that he’d rely on a self-defense stance during his trial. She then filed a motion on July 16th requesting a change of venue for the trial due to pre-trial media coverage and publicity in the case.

District Judge Rustin Davenport last Friday approved the change of venue for the trial, moving it to Bremer County District Court in Waverly. Trotter has also waived his right to a speedy trial, with Davenport rescheduling the trial for a September 26th start.

Attempted murder and first-degree burglary are Class B felonies, each punishable by up to 25 years in prison.