Mason City man wants new trial after lascivious acts conviction
By KGLO News
Jul 17, 2018 @ 11:40 AM

MASON CITY — A Mason City man convicted of lascivious acts with a child wants a new trial.

58-year-old Patrick Holt was arrested on January 19th after being accused of molesting a girl under the age of 12 at his home in the 1400 block of North Federal. The girl reported the alleged abuse to authorities in June of last year, saying that Holt touched her sexually and showed her pornography two or three years ago.

Holt was convicted by a Cerro Gordo County jury on May 24th. Online court records show that Holt’s attorney recently filed a motion for a new trial and arrest of judgment.

A hearing on that motion will be heard prior to Holt’s scheduled sentencing on July 24th.

