Mason City man pleads not guilty to several charges

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to charges from numerous incidents earlier this year.

22-year-old Dylan Mennenga was arrested on June 25th. On April 1st, he’s accused of escaping from a detention facility.

On May 20th, he was accused of entering the Casey’s General Store at 2701 19th Southwest in Mason City and trying to use a $20 bill that had “copy” printed on it as well as Russian writing. Police say when Mennenga was arrested in the 600 block of South Van Buren that he had a collapsible baton in a pants pocket.

Mennega recently pleaded not guilty in each of those cases, with his trial scheduled for September 18th. He remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $21,000 bond.