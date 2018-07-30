Mason City man pleads not guilty to several charges
By KGLO News
|
Jul 30, 2018 @ 11:59 AM

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to charges from numerous incidents earlier this year.

22-year-old Dylan Mennenga was arrested on June 25th. On April 1st, he’s accused of escaping from a detention facility.

On May 20th, he was accused of entering the Casey’s General Store at 2701 19th Southwest in Mason City and trying to use a $20 bill that had “copy” printed on it as well as Russian writing. Police say when Mennenga was arrested in the 600 block of South Van Buren that he had a collapsible baton in a pants pocket.

Mennega recently pleaded not guilty in each of those cases, with his trial scheduled for September 18th. He remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $21,000 bond.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

UnityPoint Health reveals email attack that impacts information of thousands of Iowans State calculating June storm damage for federal aid applications Hampton man arrested on kidnapping charge Father of Mollie Tibbetts makes plea for information in her disappearance Winnebago County woman pleads not guilty to child endangerment Cerro Gordo supervisors to vote on first step in possibly leaving mental health region