Mason City man pleads not guilty to burglary, assault charges

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of breaking into a home and stabbing a person has pleaded not guilty.

34-year-old Troy Burtis is accused of breaking and entering through a crawlspace into a home in the 600 block of South Carolina at about 5 o’clock on the morning of June 21st. Burtis allegedly assaulted a woman and later pulled out a knife and stabbed a man in the neck.

He was arrested on the evening of June 28th after trying to flee from police on a bike, with officers finding a loaded pellet gun concealed in a bag.

Burtis was charged with first-degree burglary, willful injury causing serious injury, and second offense domestic abuse assault. Burtis was due in court for his arraignment hearing on Tuesday, but online records show he filed a written plea of not guilty. His trial is scheduled to start on September 11th.

If convicted of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony, he’d face up to 25 years in prison.

He remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $39,000 bond.