Mason City man pleads not guilty to attempted muder, first-degree burglary

NORTHWOOD — A Mason City man charged with attempted murder in Northwood has pleaded not guilty.

31-year-old Trapp Trotter is accused of stabbing a man from Manly on the night of June 2nd during an incident which happened at the Schoolside Apartments in the 600 block of Seventh Street North in Northwood. The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says the victim suffered multiple stab and slash wounds and was taken to Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City where he was treated and eventually released.

Trotter, who was charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief, filed a written plea of not guilty in Worth County District Court on Monday. District Judge Christopher Foy set August 1st as his trial date.

Attempted murder and first-degree burglary are Class B felonies, each punishable by up to 25 years in prison.