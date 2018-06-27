Mason City man pleads not guilty to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse charge

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse has pleaded not guilty.

62-year-old Dean Huse was arrested on June 6th and charged with assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse causing bodily injury after an incident at an apartment in the 800 block of North Federal.

Huse is accused of entering the woman’s apartment and tearing off her swimsuit, and also allegedly attempted to pull a shirt and shorts off of her. A criminal complaint states that the woman had cuts and bruising on her legs.

Huse on Tuesday filed a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court. Judge Adam Sauer scheduled Huse’s trial to start on September 11th. If convicted of the Class D felony charge, Huse would face up to five years in prison.