Mason City man jailed after chase

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been arrested after leading authorities on a chase over the weekend.

Police say 34-year-old Michael Atkins Junior refused to stop for authorities for a traffic violation shortly after 2:50 Saturday morning in the 200 block of North Washington in Mason City. Atkins allegedly exited his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Atkins was later charged with eluding with speeding 25 miles per hour over the speed limit and interference with official acts.

Authorities say Atkins was wanted for an assault case last May in which he chased a woman through a parking lot and a yard at a high rate of speed. Atkins was charged with domestic abuse assault with the intent to inflict serious injury resulting from that incident. Atkins then failed to appear for a pre-trial conference on September 11th and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Atkins continues to be held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5000 bond. He’s due in court on January 16th.