Mason City man gets 10 years in prison for jewelry heist
By KGLO News
|
Feb 1, 2018 @ 12:02 PM

MASON CITY — It’s ten years in prison for a Mason City man who pleaded guilty to being involved in a jewelry burglary.

43-year-old Jason Bendickson was accused along with two others of being involved in a burglary at a residence in the 1800 block of 12th Northeast last March 27th. Bendickson pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree theft and third-degree burglary.

District Judge Rustin Davenport sentenced Bendickson this week to ten years in prison on the first-degree theft charge and five years in prison on the third-degree burglary charge, with the sentences to run at the same time.

One of the other two defendants, 46-year-old Jonathan Rieman, pleaded guilty in November to a charge of fourth-degree theft and was given one year probation. 44-year-old Debra Ewing-Swartz had charges against her dropped after she agreed to testify against her co-defendants.

