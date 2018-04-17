Mason City man facing federal drug charges

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been indicted on federal drug charges.

28-year-old Joseph Luna faces charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance after federal prosecutors accused him of working with another area woman, Brenda Ruehlow, to distribute methamphetamine in September 2009.

Luna was one of three people arrested after authorities searched a Forest City home in December of last year. Luna originally faced state-level drug charges, but those have been dropped after the federal indictment.

Two Forest City women who were arrested with Luna, 42-year-old Valerie O’Dell and 20-year-old Audrey O’Dell, face numerous state-level drug and child endangerment charges and are scheduled to stand trial on those charges starting May 9th in Winnebago County District Court.