Mason City man faces lascivious acts charge

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been charged with lascivious acts with a child.

58-year-old Patrick Holt was arrested last Friday after being accused of molesting a girl under the age of 12 at his home in the 1400 block of North Federal. The girl reported the alleged abuse to authorities in June of last year, saying that Holt touched her sexually and showed her pornography two or three years ago.

Holt has been released from the Cerro Gordo County Jail under the supervision of the Iowa Department of Correctional Services. He’s scheduled to make an appearance in court on February 9th.