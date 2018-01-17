Mason City man awaiting sentencing for thefts accused of burglary

MASON CITY — A Mason City man who recently pleaded guilty to stealing tools and bicycles out of several garages has now been arrested for burglary.

22-year-old Joshuah Hockenson was arrested on Saturday morning on three charges of third-degree burglary as well as carrying a dangerous weapon. Authorities say Hockenson was observed riding a bike that was found to be stolen from the 1300 block of South Carolina. When he was arrested, Hockenson was allegedly found to have steel knuckles in his back pocket and a pink backpack that was stolen from a vehicle in the 1400 block of South Carolina.

Hockenson is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail and is scheduled to have a court hearing on January 24th.

Hockenson pleaded guilty to two third-degree burglary charges back in December after being arrested in mid-October. He was accused of stealing tools and bicycles from several garages in the northeastern part of Mason City. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in that case on January 29th.