Mason City man arrested on warrants for numerous charges

MASON CITY — A Mason City man was arrested on Monday as he’s facing charges from numerous incidents this year. 22-year-old Dylan Mennenga was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail late Monday night.

Authorities accuse him of unintentionally dropping bags of methamphetamine out of his pocket while in the dining area of the BeJe Clark Residential Facility on March 29th.

On April 1st, he’s accused of escaping from the detention facility. On May 20th, he was accused of entering the Casey’s General Store at 2701 19th Southwest in Mason City and trying to use a $20 bill that had “copy” printed on it as well as Russian writing.

Police say when Mennenga was arrested on Monday night in the 600 block of South Van Buren that he had a collapsible baton in a pants pocket.

Mennenga is being held on a total of $21-thousand bond. He’s due in court for his preliminary hearing on the charges on July 6th.