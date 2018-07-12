Mason City man arrested for striking man in face with weapon

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of striking a man in the face with a knife has been arrested.

28-year-old Jared Kropf was wanted by authorities after an incident back on June 8th in the 900 block of 16th Northeast where he allegedly got into a verbal dispute which led him to pull a pocket knife out and hit the victim in the face with the closed knife. The victim suffered an orbital fracture on the right side of his face. Kropf is also accused of damaging a car that belonged to the victim.

Kropf was arrested in rural Mason City late Tuesday night. He’s been charged with second-degree criminal mischief, willful injury causing serious injury, and carrying weapons used in a crime.

He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $19-thosuand-600 bond. He’s due in court for his preliminary hearing on July 20th.