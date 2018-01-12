Mason City man accused of stealing copper wire from cement plant property

MASON CITY — Police have arrested a Mason City man after allegedly breaking into the Holcim cement plant three times to steal copper wiring.

The Mason City Police Department says 40-year-old Justin Dutcher was arrested at the plant at 1840 North Federal at about 4:30 Thursday morning. Police accuse Dutcher of entering the plant at about 4:00 AM, where he allegedly cut and removed copper electrical wiring, switches and bus panels.

Police say when he was arrested they found he was in possession of those materials as well as pliers, screwdrivers, wire cutters and an inductive amplifier that is used to detect voltage in wires. Police say Holcim employees identified the stolen property and that shoe prints in the snow matched those of the defendant.

Dutcher was initially charged with criminal trespassing and possession of burglary tools, but two additional third-degree burglary charges were also filed in connection with two other burglaries at Holcim earlier this week.

Dutcher is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $12-thousand bond.