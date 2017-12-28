Mason City man accused of passing phony money

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is jailed after being charged with forgery.

40-year-old Charles Reich is accused of using fake money at the McDonald’s south location in Mason City as well as the YesWay at 1303 4th Southwest on December 13th. The fake money allegedly said on it “For Motion Pictures Use Only”.

Reich was pulled over shortly after the alleged incident at the YesWay store for an unrelated traffic stop. After a search warrant was executed on the vehicle, another phony $50 was allegedly discovered between the driver’s seat and the center console. Officers also allegedly found Reich to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Reich was arrested on Wednesday and charged with a Class D felony level of forgery as well as possession of a controlled substance. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $53-hundred bond.