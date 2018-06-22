Mason City man accused of assaulting pregnant woman

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been arrested after being accused of assaulting a pregnant woman.

24-year-old Jessie Thompson was taken into custody after an incident in the 200 block of 8th Southeast shortly after 6:30 Thursday night. Authorities say Thompson and the pregnant woman got into a verbal disagreement, with Thompson allegedly lifting the woman off the couch by her neck and causing her normal breathing pattern to be impeded.

Thompson was charged with domestic abuse assault by strangulation, a Class D felony that if convicted could result in a five-year prison sentence. Thompson is being held in the Cerro Gordo County jail.