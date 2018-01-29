Mason City man accused of damaging gambling machine at casino
By KGLO News
|
Jan 29, 2018 @ 11:38 AM

NORTHWOOD — A Mason City man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly damaging a gaming machine at the Diamond Jo Casino near Northwood.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the casino at around 2:15 Saturday morning where a deputy took a report from casino management and viewed damage done to a machine.

55-year-old Dion King was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

King was taken to the Worth County Jail. The date for King’s initial appearance in court has not been scheduled.

