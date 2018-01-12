Mason City man accused of assaulting Nora Springs police chief while on probation

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is in jail after being accused of assaulting the Nora Springs police chief just a week after being sentenced to probation in another case.

37-year-old Daniel Tyree is accused of putting Nora Springs Police Chief Jesse Dugan in a choke hold at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa on Wednesday afternoon with the intent to injure. Authorities say someone was able to intervene and assist Dugan, who did not sustain serious injuries.

Court documents show that Tyree admitted to a police officer that he used methamphetamine and marijuana within the last day or two prior to the incident.

Tyree was sentenced last week in a burglary case to a 10-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Tyree was being held in jail on $1000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on January 19th .