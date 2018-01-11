Mason City Fire Department has a busy 2017

MASON CITY — The Mason City Fire Department has set a new department record for call volume in a calendar year. The department in 2017 responded to 5938 calls for service, representing an average of 16.3 fire and EMS calls on a daily basis. That makes the department one of the busiest fire stations in the state.

The number of responses has gradually increased over the last five years. There were 5175 calls in 2013, with 2017 having about 100 more calls when compared to 2016.

Besides providing fire protection, the department is the designated transporting ambulance service for Mason City, all other areas of Cerro Gordo County except for Clear Lake, and all of Worth County. It forms the largest ambulance response area in the state at over 750 square miles with a population exceeding 45-thousand people. The department has 46 employees.