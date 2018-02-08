Mason City fares well in latest Cost of Living Index survey

MASON CITY — Mason City continues to rank favorably among Iowa cities of similar size in a recent cost of living survey. The Mason City Chamber of Commerce participates in research to assist the Council for Community and Economic Research in producing their quarterly “Cost of Living Index Report”.

Chamber Announces Latest Cost-of-Living Index

MASON CITY—Mason City continues to rank favorably among similar Iowa communities in the most recent Cost of Living Index Report, which averaged data submitted for the entire year of 2017. The Chamber of Commerce participates in research to assist the Council for Community and Economic Research (C2ER) in producing the quarterly index. Raw data from 269 metropolitan and micropolitan areas across the United States is analyzed to compare the cost of living in various geographic locations. The index is based on six components—housing, utilities, groceries, transportation, health care, and miscellaneous goods and services.

In the most recent survey, which compiled annual data, Mason City has the second-lowest cost of living among participating Iowa communities with a composite score of 88.4. The Quad Cities has the highest cost at 96.3 followed by Cedar Rapids (95.0), Waterloo-Cedar Falls (94.8), Ames at 92.7, Dubuque (91.7), Des Moines-West Des Moines (89.5) , Dubuque (89.2) and Burlington was the lowest at 84.2.

According to Robin Anderson, President & CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, Mason City typically ranks as a good value in this quarterly survey. “Mason City consistently ranks as one of the most cost-effective places to live. In particular, Mason City’s housing, groceries, and health care are significantly lower than other Iowa communities and similarly-sized cities in the Midwest,” she said.

“Cost of living is an important factor in determining the best places for businesses to locate and expand. In addition, we use this data to help attract workers to our area. Mason City can certainly tout its affordability.”

As a point of reference, the most expensive place to live in the most recent survey is Manhattan in New York City with a composite score of 238.6. The least expensive is McAllen, TX with a score of 76.1. For example, the average annual cost of a 1 lb. package of frozen corn was $1.03 in Mason City. In Manhattan, the price was $2.27, and in McAllen, TX it was just 98 cents. A can of tuna demonstrates a similar disparity: $1.48 in New York City, 80 cents in Mason City, and 76 cents in McAllen, Tx.

The most recent data for Mason City and comparable Midwest communities is illustrated in the chart below. (100.0 represents the mean; a low score is interpreted as a low cost of living.)