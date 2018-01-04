Mason City CSD voters to decide on ISL, PPEL renewal in April

MASON CITY — Voters in the Mason City Community School District will be asked to renew the district’s Instructional Support Levy as well as the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy later this year.

57-percent of the voters five years ago approved the ISL after two previous votes had failed. 58-percent of voters approved during the same election five years ago the “PPEL” levy. The Instructional Support Levy can be used to support general fund needs, while the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy helps the district’s fund that can only be used for capital projects.

Superintendent Dave Versteeg says the School Board later this month will vote to place the levies on the ballot in April. He says at the January 15th meeting, they’ll have a public hearing for feedback on the ISL vote, and then they’ll vote to place both the ISL and PPEL issues on the ballot. “We’ll get those resolutions to the county auditor, I think the date is early in February sometime, so we have plenty of time. That’s the time frame to get them on the April 3rd ballot.”

Versteeg made his comments during a Board of Education workshop session held Wednesday night.