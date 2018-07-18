Mason City councilman wants fireworks ordinance looked at after complaints (AUDIO)

MASON CITY — A Mason City councilman says he’d like to see the city’s fireworks ordinance be re-addressed after a number of complaints in the last month.

The current ordinance allows fireworks to be legally set off on July 3rd and July 4th as well as on New Year’s Eve.

Paul Adams says after having the ordinance in effect for two years, it’s time to look at it again. “My feelings are that I’d like to see some changes made to it. When we voted on it in June of 2017, I supported a total ban on the discharge of fireworks, and my feelings on the topic really haven’t changed. Now with a new mayor and new council, we’ll see what kind of support that has going forward. There were a lot of fireworks lit off, and I understand it’s legal for a couple of days, but even before and after there were a lot of fireworks being lit off. We had a lot of e-mails, a lot of phone calls, a lot of comments out in public.”

Adams says he knows it’s a topic that everybody has a different opinion on. “It’s a hot topic, it’s one of those things where it seems like it’s split almost down the middle. Some people favor a limited window to shoot them off, some people favor a complete ban. Some people want them available to shoot off for four or five weeks, which the state would allow if we wanted to. I think we’re going to address it again at some point, what the outcome will be I have no idea.”

Adams says enforcement of shooting off fireworks will be something that needs to be addressed. “We need to involve our police department to see what ways we can make it a little bit more enforceable, because right now you actually have to see the person light the firework in order to cite them, which can be probably next to impossible. We’ll work in cooperation with the police department and the fire department to see what type of injuries we’ve had in the last couple of years since they’ve been legal.”

The fine for illegally setting off fireworks can be up to $500 per violation.

Adams made his comments on today’s “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO. Listen back to the program by clicking on the audio player below