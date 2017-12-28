Mason City council unanimously approves G8 hotel development agreement (audio)

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City Thursday night gave their unanimous approval to a development agreement with G8 Development of San Diego California to construct a downtown hotel that is a key piece of the River City Renaissance project. Only four people spoke during a public hearing regarding the final development agreement, two in favor and two against.

Steve Noto of HPI Hospitality and one of the local backers of the G8 plan, clarified to the council and the public previous statements to the council and state economic development officials about G8 already having a hotel under construction in Hawaii. KGLO News had reported on Thursday that officials that oversee development projects in Kapolei know nothing about G8’s proposed development of a Hyatt House Hotel there, but Noto explained while things are still in the development stage, he incorrectly said construction had started.

He says, “Clarifying Mr. Fisher that the hotel in Oahu is under development, which I did state at a prior council meeting, and for the record, after listening to your tape, I did say ‘under construction’ when I was interrupted by David Rachie. That’s on me, I own that. But it is under development, and we’ve provided information proving the flag has been secured, the project has been given formal design approval, and we’ve provided that information to city staff and city council.”

G8 president Philip Chodur had signed the agreement prior to last night’s meeting, with Noto citing some of the positive aspects of the agreement for the city. “The reduced mezz (mezzanine) loan, including repayments with interest after 30 months. You have the guarantee on the mezz loan. You have the reduced upfront development money. You have the repayment of upfront money if the project doesn’t happen. We have the room tax portion for this property only. We have the release of the lawsuits against the city and the Chamber included in that agreement. It’s all in there.”

One of the questions the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors had when they reviewed the Mason City Iowa Reinvestment Act project at their meeting earlier this month was about the lawsuit G8 had filed against the city and the Chamber of Commerce. Interim City Administrator Kevin Jacobson explained to the council that if the lawsuits are not dropped by next week, the development agreement would become invalid. He says once the city signs the agreement, G8 has five days to drop the lawsuit. If they are not, the development agreement would be null and void. “Everything in there as you walk through the development agreement has to take place. If it doesn’t take place, it could trigger a default.”

Councilman John Lee abstained at last month’s council meeting where preliminary approval was given to G8, but Thursday night Lee gave his support for the G8 agreement. He says, “I know a lot of people questioned my abstention last time. I’m still excited about this project. I understand back in March when it went from the hotel downtown by City Hall to south, and that’s what all excited the city. And I like the local people involved too. I have no plans, if someone is sitting there waiting for my vote, no plans voting against it or anything like that.”

After the final vote was tallied, outgoing mayor Eric Bookmeyer signed the development agreement document in his last action at a City Council meeting. Bookmeyer had Jacobson bring the document to the council table, with Bookmeyer thanking Jacobson and his staff, former city administrator Brent Trout, late councilman Alex Kuhn, Development Services Director Steven Van Steenhuyse, city attorneys, the council, and groups supporting the project. “It’s been a tremendous effort, and there’s been a lot of emotions, and a lot of effort to make this happen. But this is a good thing for Mason City.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors will likely revisit the Mason City project at their next meeting in January. The hotel is a key portion of the River City Renaissance project, covering the private investment requirement of the city’s Iowa Reinvestment Act application. The project has been pre-approved for $7 million worth of Reinvestment Act program financing that is overseen by the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

