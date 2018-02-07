Mason City council sets public hearing date on Capital Improvements Plan (AUDIO)

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved setting the date for the public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Years 2019-2023 Capital Improvements Plan.

Mayor Bill Schickel says the plan calls for general obligation bonding of just over $32 million for various projects dealing with police, fire, development services, transit, museum, airport, cemetery, street and water projects.

He says, “We’ve got street improvements in there, including the city’s portion of the upgrade to State Highway 122 on the east side of town. Paving work in Central Heights, which will be an assessment project which the city will participate in, along with improvements to our waterways and the High Line Trail. Not to mention the River City Renaissance project which will be a capital improvement project in Mason City.”

The Water Fund will have a one-percent rate increase to help cover costs related to the Highway 122 project and the replacement of remote radio meters. The Sewer Fund will have no rate increase with about $1-point-6 million in continuing projects. The Sanitation Fund will have a rate increase of 40 cents per month to help pay for a replacement vehicle and build up reserves for future replacement.

Schickel says taxpayers won’t see much of an impact from the increases in the Water and Sanitation funds. He says, “If you look what we’re doing across the board on the budget, the total amount that the average taxpayer will pay on a $100-thousand home will be very similar to what it is this year, if not down slightly. That was our goal in putting the budget together.”

The public hearing regarding the Capital Improvements Plan will take place at the council’s February 20th meeting.

Schickel made his comments on the “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO. Listen back to the program by clicking on the audio player below.