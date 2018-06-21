Mason City council approves second reading to establish Science and Technology Commission

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City this week approved the second reading of an ordinance that would establish a Science and Technology Advisory Commission.

The commission would advise the city on a wide-range of scientific and technological topics on a case-by-case basis as requested by the council or by city staff.

The council at their June 5th meeting approved the first reading on a 5-1 vote, with councilman John Jaszewski voting no. Jaszewski at Tuesday night’s meeting voted to approve the commission, saying the concerns he expressed about the board during the first vote were wrong. “Since then I’ve been informed, and rightly so, that this will not add the layer of bureaucracy that I was afraid it might do. That’s why I moved for approval.”

The ordinance must be approved one more time prior to the commission being established.