Mason City council approves resolution calling for legislature to continue property tax backfill

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved a resolution calling on legislators to continue reimbursements to local governments for revenue lost due to business property tax relief.

The Iowa Legislature approved “backfill” payments to city and county governments in 2013 after passing a tax rollback for commercial and industrial properties. The amount the state pays local governments annually is more than $150 million. The resolution asks the legislature to continue funding of the backfill to help ensure local governments are able to provide effective community services.

Councilman Paul Adams placed the resolution on last night’s agenda. His biggest concern is that legislators will be taking money away from the city that has already been budgeted for the next fiscal year that begins July 1st. He says, “We could see a loss as a city of about $190-thousand from our budget. And that’s a budget we had to finalize based on state code no later than March 15th, so that budget has been finalized for about six weeks. Our budget is finalized and submitted to the state, and now if this passes and the governor signs it into law, they’re going to take away nearly $200-thousand away from the city that we had budgeted for.”

The city’s financial director and interim city administrator Kevin Jacobson says a plan is in place if the backfill proposal becomes law. He says, “The managers have turned in all their information to me at this point, and I’ve pretty much compiled it but don’t have a report written up yet. Basically we have almost the entire $190-thousand that would be lost if this goes through. We do have a plan, the plan is in place if it comes to fruition, which I believe it’s going to.”

Jacobson says city services may be impacted by the reduction in backfill money. He says, “A couple of areas, we may be looking at some sort of service reductions and things like that, but I believe the managers did a good job of going through their budgets and identifying what we have. We’ve got it covered I believe, but it definitely will take its toll as we go through the next few budget years as well.” The Clear Lake City Council also passed a similar resolution at their meeting earlier this week.

