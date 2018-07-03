Mason City council approves renewal of Micro Enterprise Program, establishing Science & Technology Advisory Commission

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night without discussion approved the renewal of a fund designed to help small businesses as well as the establishment of a new commission dealing with science and technology.

== The council approved the renewal of the Micro Enterprise Program through the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center. The program was started in July 2012 and renewed for a three-year term in 2015 to assist with the development of small businesses in Mason City. It’s designed to help businesses with less than $750-thousand in sales and that have been in business for less than five years. The program has helped 12 different businesses, spending about $43-thousand-500 in direct reimbursements to their companies for spending done in Mason City. City Finance Director Kevin Jacobson says in a memo to the council that he believes the program is still needed in the city and would like to see it continue as an economic development tool. He says in order to try to expand the program, The Pappajohn Center and city staff recommended the program be authorized again for a two-year period but with some modifications. Other parts of the program remain intact such as requiring business owners attend classes on managing their business and presenting their financial reports to Pappajohn Center staff so they can monitor and advise the company.

== The council also approved the final reading of an ordinance that would establish a Science and Technology Advisory Commission. The commission would advise the city on a wide-range of scientific and technological topics on a case-by-case basis as requested by the council or by city staff.

The council met last night, having their first meeting of the month moved ahead a day due to the Independence Day activities happening in Mason City tonight.