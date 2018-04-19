Mason City council approves pavement marking program, city engineer addresses concerns of previous years

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City this week approved the contract for the city’s pavement marking program for this year. It’s an annual project which some people have questioned in recent years, with some of the questions including the quality of the paint and about how the company is completing the project.

City Engineer Mark Rahm says they’ve been trying to find the right type of paint that will last longer on Mason City’s streets. He says they’ve been using some new and different products in making the markings. “It’s an apoxy and other materials that are holding up rather well. They are more costly, but we’re expecting to get three to five years out of them. So we’re doing some experimenting there, but some of these are done annually, some are done bi-annually.”

Some have complained about past years work when intersections would be blocked off or traffic flow interrupted due to marking the pavement. Councilman Josh Masson asked Rahm about whether or not that could be addressed to the winning bidder. “I know last year there were quite a few complaints as to the kind of chaotic nature of the street closings. Have we done anything to address that with the contractors at this point?” Rahm replied, “At this point, this is just approval and award tonight, but I’ll promise you this year, they’re going to get talked to. That’s been an issue the last couple of years.”

The council approved the bid by Quality Striping Incorporated of Des Moines for just over $153-thousand-300. The work is scheduled to be done between mid-May and mid-July.