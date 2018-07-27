Mason City council approves new fire chief, library repair project stalls because of need for competitive bidding

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City this afternoon approved the hiring of the city’s next fire chief, but they had to table a proposal for repairs to the library building since they had not been bid out.

=== The council approved the appointment of Erik Bullinger to the fire chief position. Bullinger is a Burlington native who currently serves as a battalion chief with the Burlington Fire Department.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett says he’s excited about Bullinger coming to Mason City. “His history speaks for itself, he’s a very strong candidate. The Burlington department is well respected across the state, and I think he’s a fine example of why it’s respected across the state. We’ll be fortunate to have him here in Mason City.”

Burnett says in his discussions he’s confident in Bullinger’s leadership capabilities with the Mason City Fire Department. “I’ve had several meetings with Mr. Bullinger, and I think he has gathered a firm understanding of what’s going on within the department, and is ready and able to move the department forward.”

Bullinger will start his new position on August 27th with a starting annual salary of $100,900. Doug Janssen will continue serving as the interim fire chief until that time.

=== The council was scheduled to consider a contract with Henkel Construction Company for repairs to prevent water leaking into the Great Reading Room and Archives portions of the Public Library. Burnett told the council that with the proposed contract amount of $87,600 that state law required the project to be let out for competitive bidding.

Iowa law requires public improvement projects that are estimated to cost at least $36,000 in a city of a population less than 50,000 to undergo the competitive bidding process.

Burnett says they will move as quickly as possible to have the project let out for bids.