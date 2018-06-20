Mason City council approves $5.5 million in general obligation bonds, but not without pointing out lost opportunity at saving money

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City Tuesday night approved the issuance of up to $5.5 million in general obligation bonds to help cover the costs of Capital Improvement Projects approved earlier this year, but not before some on the council pointed out that the city could have saved money had voters approved a levy last year.

54-percent of Mason City voters rejected the proposal which would have allowed the city to “pay-as-you-go” for smaller purchases rather than having to include them as part of general obligation bonds, meaning the city has to pay interest.

The city’s finance director and interim city administrator Kevin Jacobson says while there were some big-ticket items that should have been included with the bonds passed last night, a number of items could have been paid for with funds raised by the levy. “I certainly was for it because I had a good indication of what it would have done for the overall taxes. I know people thought it was a tax increase, but the way we were building it in, it certainly wouldn’t have been a tax increase at that point in time. We would have not been bonding for $300-to-500-thousand every year of projects that could have been paid for with the Capital Improvements Levy, paid them up front and not had to pay interest.”

Jacobson says the money spent on interest could have been used for something else in the budget. “We’re issuing bonds at about 1.6 percent, it’s going to go up a little bit as the market has gone up. So you’re probably talking $3000 a year for interest on that for ten years.”

Councilman John Lee expressed his frustration in wasting money on paying interest when smaller projects could have easily been paid up front. “People voted it down, so they must not care to postpone payment, and maybe that’s why people will postpone the payment on our debt service because people voted the CIL down, so they must like that in this town unfortunately.”

Among the biggest expenditures are $1.5 million for the purchase of High Line Trail from the Union Pacific, $1.2 million for the 27th Southwest paving project, $575-thousand for the State Highway 122 reconstruction project, $550-thousand for the downtown traffic signal replacement project, and $541,000 for storm sewer work connected to the State Highway 122 reconstruction project. The bonds will be 10-year bonds and will be retired with a debt service levy, as well as through local option sales tax, water and storm sewer revenues.