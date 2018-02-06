Mason City council to approve goals, priorities for 2018

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight is expected to approve the list of the city’s goals and priorities for 2018.

The council, Mayor Bill Schickel and Interim City Administrator Kevin Jacobson held a work session back on January 8th led by Story City city administrator Mark Jackson.

Among the one to two year priorities listed by the mayor and council were: making sure the River City Renaissance project was completed on time and on budget; hiring a new city administrator; examine the feasibility for solar power on city buildings; implement a water trail and the High Line Trail; support workforce development efforts; explore the feasibility of a river walk; expand the downtown revitalization loan program to other areas of the city; remove barriers and incentivize living in the downtown area; support infill housing development; support Vision North Iowa; and improve communication with citizens.

Listed as three to five year goals were exploring the feasibility of fiber optics, and corridor lighting for entryways into the city.

The council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.