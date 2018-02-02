Mason City city administrator finalists announced

MASON CITY — The five finalists for the City Administrator position in Mason City have been released. The finalists were selected from a pool of 30 applicants from 12 states, with Mark A. Jackson Consulting and Brent Hinson Consulting LLC in charge of the search. The finalists are:

There will be a public community reception for the five candidates on Friday February 16th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM in the Salsbury Room of the MacNider Art Museum. The reception will give the community members an opportunity to meet the candidates for the position.

From: Kevin Jacobson, Finance Director/Interim City Administrator

The City of Mason City is considering five candidates for the City Administrator position that has been vacant since October, 2017. City Finance Director Kevin Jacobson is currently serving as Mason City’s Interim City Administrator. The candidates will be in Mason City for the interview process on February 16 and 17.

There will be a public community reception for the five candidates on Friday, February 16 from 5-7 pm in the Salsbury Room of the MacNider Art Museum located at 303 2nd Street SE in Mason City. This public reception will give the community members an opportunity to meet the candidates for the position of City Administrator.

Mark A. Jackson of Mark A. Jackson Consulting and Brent Hinson of Hinson Consulting, LLC, were selected to conduct the City Administrator search. Their recruitment and vetting process produced an impressive field of candidates with the City receiving 30 applications from candidates in 12 states.

The candidates are:

Joseph Helfenberger has 32 years of city administration experience and most recently served as the City Manager for the city of St. Cloud, Florida from 2015-2017. He previously served as City Administrator for the city of Ottumwa, Iowa, and Village Administrator for the cities of Hobart, Pulaski, North Fond du Lac, and Necedah, Wisconsin. Helfenberger earned a master’s degree in public policy and administration and bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Wisconsin.

Randy Lansing has 23 years of city administration experience and currently serves as the City Manager for the city of Garner, Iowa, a position he has held since 2011. He previously served as City Administrator for the cities of Cascade, and East Dubuque, Iowa. Lansing earned a master’s degree in public policy and bachelor’s degree in public administration from the University of Northern Iowa, and is a member of the Iowa City/County Managers Association.

Cole O’Donnell has 23 years of city administration experience and most recently served as the City Manager for the City of Dixon, Illinois from 2016-2017. He previously served as City Administrator for the cities of East Moline, Illinois, Algona, Iowa, and Renville, Minnesota. O’Donnell earned a master’s degree in public administration and bachelor’s degree in political science from Iowa State University, and is an ICMA credentialed manager.

Jeffrey Pederson has over 32 years of city administration experience and most recently served as the City Manager for the city of Paducah, Kentucky from 2010-2018. He previously served as City Administrator for the cities of Grand Island, Nebraska, Dodge City, Kansas, Vermillion, South Dakota, Onawa and Eagle Grove, Iowa. Pederson earned a master’s degree in public administration and bachelor of science degree from the University of South Dakota.

Al Roder has 21 years of city and county administration experience and currently serves as the City Manager for the city of Independence, Iowa, a position he has held since 2014. He previously served as County Administrator for Harper County, Kansas and Becker County, Minnesota, and City Administrator for the cities of Norfolk, Nebraska, Northfield, Minnesota and Denison, Iowa. Roder earned a master’s degree in public administration from University of Nebraska and bachelor’s degree in business administration from Moorhead State University, and is an ICMA credentialed manager.