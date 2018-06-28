Maryland congressman running for White House in 2020 coming to north-central Iowa
By KGLO News
|
Jun 28, 2018 @ 11:25 AM

GARNER — A Maryland congressman will be back in north-central Iowa this weekend as part of his campaign for president.

John Delaney is serving his third term in the US House and will be making his 12th campaign visit to Iowa since announcing he wants to run for the White House in 2020. Delaney will make the following stops on Saturday:

== In Northwood at the Corner Post at 700 Central Avenue starting at 8:00 AM

== In Forest City at Cabin Coffee Company at 206 US Highway 69 starting at 9:30 AM

== At 11:00 AM at Mat’s Place in Garner at 235 State Street

== At Miller’s Bar and Grill at 1320 US Highway 169 in Algona at 1 o’clock

== and at the Pizza Ranch at 102 South Main in Clarion at 4 o’clock

Delaney’s campaign says by the end of his two-day swing through the state, he will have campaigned in 72 counties and made more than 135 campaign stops in the state.

