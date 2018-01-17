Man pleads guilty to threatening Senator Ernst
By KGLO News
|
Jan 17, 2018 @ 11:03 AM

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A Nebraska man has pleaded guilty to threatening Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa.

Court records say Robert Simet, of Omaha, entered the plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Council Bluffs. The charge: violent threats to a federal official. His sentencing is scheduled for May 23.

An arrest affidavit says employees of a motorcycle shop in Pacific Junction, Iowa, told an FBI agent that Simet had been there July 5. During that visit, Simet made several statements about Ernst, including that he believes she is a member of the Islamic State group and that he “could kill” her during a July 10 event at the motorcycle shop.

Related Content

River City Renaissance not on IEDA agenda for Frid...
More restrictions in place at Mason City hospital ...
Clear Lake woman accused of falsely reporting atta...
Mason City man awaiting sentencing for thefts accu...
Clovis says his role in Mueller investigation ‘ess...
Mental health care coordinator created for Mason C...