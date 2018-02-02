Man charged in connection with vandalism at the Field of Dreams site
By KGLO News
|
Feb 2, 2018 @ 11:58 AM
Ruts were left in the Field of Dreams during the vandalism (Radio Iowa/KMCH)

DYERSVILLE — A Dyersville man has been arrested for vandalizing the Field of Dreams movie site last week.

Twenty-year-old Austin Pape turned himself into Dubuque County authorities Thursday morning. Dyersville Police have charged Pape with second degree criminal mischief, a class D felony, as well as reckless driving. Maintenance workers discovered the vandalism at the Field of Dreams on the morning of January 23.

A vehicle had driven through the infield and outfield, leaving deep tire ruts and damaging the turf. The sprinkler system was also damaged. A Go Fund Me account was set up, with hopes of raising $15,000 to repair the damage and install a security system.

Over $19,000 has already been raised in just over one week, with nearly 600 people contributing.

