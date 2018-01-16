Man accused of point gun, threatening woman in Mason City apartment
By KGLO News
|
Jan 16, 2018 @ 10:50 AM

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been arrested on felony charges after pointing a gun at a woman and threatening her.

27-year-old Brandon Hadacek has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed with intent, false imprisonment, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say they were called shortly before 6 o’clock Monday night to an apartment at 1600 10th Southeast on a report of a male threatening a female with a handgun. Hadacek is accused of using a .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol to intimidate the victim and substantially restricting her movement by force, threat or deception.

Hadacek was taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail, where online jail records at last check indicate he was being held without bond.

