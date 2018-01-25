Local health officials: Stay home if you are sick

MASON CITY — Local health officials say if you have the flu or norovirus, stay home.

The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health is urging people to stay home when you are sick to prevent the spread of illness. The department’s Infectious Disease Nurse Jeni Stiles says if you aren’t feeling well, you need to stay home. She says it’s important to try to control the spread of illness in the community. “It’s just important to know that we want them to be fever free, or we want them to not have vomited or have diarrhea within the last 24 hours.”

She says people get confused about the time needed for someone to get better. “If you were not feeling well and had a fever at noon today, or throwing up or had diarrhea at noon today, you can’t go back until after noon tomorrow.”

Stiles says it’s not too late to get a flu shot. She says good hand washing habits help prevent the spread of illness. She says children need to be taught good hand washing practices. “Make sure you are hand washing after you are eating, after you go to the bathroom. If you are out in public, make sure you are washing your hands good with soap and water, wash them for 15-20 seconds. I keep hand sanitizer in my car, so if I go in somewhere and come back out, I always hand sanitize. One thing with hand sanitizer, norovirus is not killed by that.”

Stiles says families should try to separate themselves as best as possible from someone who is sick in their house. She says if there’s someone in a household that is sick, designate one person to take care of that person, that way the sick person isn’t contaminating the rest of the home. “Clean frequently, making sure your commonly used surfaces are wiped down, door handles, eating surfaces, not sharing utensils. You can use a bleach solution, mixing up some bleach with some water. Make sure you make it fresh daily so that it’s good, then just clean the surfaces throughout the day in your home.”

For more information about influenza, preventing the flu or getting a flu vaccine, head to the county health department’s website