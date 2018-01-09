Leland man faces domestic abuse charge in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE — A Leland man has been charged with domestic abuse assault after an incident in Clear Lake over the weekend.

Police say they were called out for a verbal domestic incident shortly before 11 o’clock Friday night to an apartment in the 2100 block of 14th Street North.

Police on arrival say 33-year-old Joseph Mannahan denied the altercation, saying it was just loud music. The woman accused Mannahan of being controlling, adding that the two got into an argument and he slammed her head into a wall near the kitchen. Officers stated they saw a mark on the wall from the victim’s head, and that the victim complained of pain from the assault.

Mannahan was charged with first offense domestic abuse assault and was taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail where he remained this morning. He’s also been cited for violation of a no-contact order and is being held for two outstanding warrants from Winnebago County for assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.