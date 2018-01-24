Legislators consider felony charge for use of credit card skimmers
By KGLO News
|
Jan 24, 2018 @ 12:01 PM

DES MOINES — State legislators are exploring the idea of boosting penalties for those caught using devices called “skimmers” to steal credit card information.

Skimmers are illegally installed on ATMs, gas pumps and other places where customers insert a credit or debit card to pay their bill.

Representative Zach Nunn, a Republican from Bondurant, says prosecuting this kind of cyber crime is growing more difficult because the thieves are using “blue tooth” technology.

“As soon as they commit the crime, they’re able to erase all the evidence and there’s no traceable way we can track it back to the individual,” Nunn says.

In one instance, Nunn says a sheriff investigating this kind of theft took a skimmer into a police station. Someone showed up outside, downloaded all the credit card information and then wiped the skimmer clean, so there was no evidence left.

Related Content

Bill Would Make State Employees Pay In Workplace M...
Traffic camera ban clears Iowa House committee
DOT’s lighting experiment reduced snow plow accide...
DOT still has plenty of material on hand to fight ...
Hampton man already facing 30 years in prison gets...
Mason City man faces lascivious acts charge