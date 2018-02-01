Legislative forums scheduled for Mason City, Northwood

MASON CITY — As the legislature wraps up its fourth week of activity, a pair of legislative forums are scheduled for this week:

== On Friday morning at 8:30, Republican Representative Jane Bloomingdale of Northwood and Senator Waylon Brown of St. Ansgar will be hosting a forum at the Northwood Civic Center at 627 Central Avenue

== On Saturday morning from 10:00 to 11:30, State Senator Amanda Ragan and Representative Sharon Steckman, both Democrats from Mason City, will be hosting a listening post in the Mason City Room of the Public Library at 225 2nd Southeast.

Legislators in both sessions will be providing updates to the public about issues going on in the legislature and answer questions and hear comments from those attending.