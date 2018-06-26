Lee Enterprises to manage Berkshire Hathaway newspapers
By KGLO News
|
Jun 26, 2018 @ 11:01 AM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha-based Berkshire Hathaway and Davenport-based Lee Enterprises say Lee is taking over managing Berkshire Hathaway’s newspaper and digital operations in 30 markets.

The companies announced Tuesday that the five-year management agreement between Lee and BH Media Group begins July 2.

Lee President Kevin Mowbray says Lee will receive an annual fixed fee of $5 million plus a significant percentage of profits over benchmarks.

The contract excludes management of BH Media’s television assets.

Berkshire’s billionaire investor chairman Warren Buffett says that, “although the challenges in publishing are clear, I believe we can benefit by joining efforts.”

BH Media properties include the Omaha World-Herald and Winston-Salem Journal in North Carolina. Lee’s include locally the Globe-Gazette in Mason City, the Britt News-Tribune, the Forest City Summit and the Mitchell County Press-News.

