Late Spring Snowstorm To Impact Area This Weekend

MASON CITY- Forecasters say the blizzard warnings extending from southwest Nebraska into northwest Iowa and beyond include heavy snow and gusting winds that will make travel hazardous.

A National Weather Service blizzard warning covers an area including most of Nebraska and sprawls from northeast Colorado to southeast Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says parts of Nebraska could get up to 14 inches of snow, with up to 10 inches in some parts of Northwest Iowa by the time the system leaves the state on Sunday. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph will create blizzard conditions making travel hazardous.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday morning for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Wright, Floyd, Mitchell, Chickasaw and Howard counties in North Iowa as well as Mower County in Southern Minnesota. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Freeborn County in Southern Minnesota and a Blizzard Warning in effect for Kossuth County in North Iowa.

Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the Mason City area, with higher amounts further northwest. Some light ice accumulations are also possible.

Forecasters say there is a risk of tornadoes south and east of the expected snow, with the focus of that activity in Arkansas on Friday.

Forecast subject to change. These warnings are the latest as of 9:25 am 4/13/18.