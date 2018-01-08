Klemme man jailed after eluding authorities

KANAWHA — A Klemme man is in jail after allegedly trying to elude law enforcement.

Authorities say 45-year-old Shain Arne did not stop for a marked police vehicle on Friday night in Kanawha. They say Arne was driving a vehicle without license plates and once stopped they found a long rifle and a .410 pistol under the passenger seat.

Arne has been charged with eluding law enforcement and possession of a firearm as a felon, both felonies, as well as other misdemeanor charges including possession of a controlled substance, driving while suspended, and driving while barred.