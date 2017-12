Judge denies motion to close child endangerment sentencing hearing

MASON CITY — A judge has denied a motion to close a sentencing hearing for a woman who worked as an in-home daycare provider in Mason City and entered an Alford plea to child endangerment earlier this month.

31-year-old Tawny Symonds was arrested last December and charged with second-degree sexual abuse, sexual assault, and child endangerment causing bodily injury. Police said Symonds used to run an in-home daycare where she victimized one of the children who was under the age of three. Symonds entered an Alford plea back on December 11th on the one count of child endangerment, with the other two counts being dismissed. An Alford plea means Symonds does not admit guilt but acknowledges that the evidence would likely lead to a conviction.

Symonds’ lawyers filed a motion asking the sentencing hearing not be open to the public after the Facebook group called Mason City Police Scanner, which is NOT a Mason City government sponsored page, had members that made comments about planning a protest in the courtroom during the sentencing hearing.

District Judge Rustin Davenport entered the ruling late last week, stating the hearing would remain open. Symonds originally was scheduled to be sentenced on January 29th, but now that has been rescheduled for February 12th in the courtroom at the Cerro Gordo County Law Enforcement Center.