Iowa woman arrested after 2nd stop for speeding: 142 mph
By KGLO News
|
Jul 25, 2018 @ 12:02 PM

HERSHEY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an Iowa woman was pulled over and cited twice for speeding in western Nebraska — the second time after hitting 142 mph.

Lincoln County deputies say the 31-year-old from Council Bluffs, Iowa, was first stopped around 1 a.m. Saturday on westbound Interstate 80 between Brady and Maxwell. A deputy cited her and let her leave.

But deputies say she accelerated away rapidly and soon exceeded the speed limit. They gave chase again as she hit 142 mph, and she finally stopped a couple miles west of Hershey.

She was arrested on suspicion of willful reckless driving. Online court records don’t show that she’s been formally charged.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Approving fire chief, repairs to library on Mason City council special agenda Friday afternoon Mason City man pleads not guilty to burglary, assault charges Relatives address some misinformation about Brooklyn woman’s disappearance Iowa and Michigan families accused of plan to illegally take deer Farmer Aid Package Announced on Eve of Trump Visit to Iowa Employees at Pella manufacturer begin to return to work