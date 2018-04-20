Iowa unemployment drops to 2.8 percent, 5th lowest in US

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s unemployment rate fell slightly in March to 2.8 percent, leaving the state tied for the fifth-lowest rate in the nation.

Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday the rate was down from February’s 2.9 percent.

The March rate leaves Iowa tied with Nebraska and Vermont. Hawaii had the lowest rate, at 2.1 percent, followed by New Hampshire, North Dakota and Maine. The national unemployment rate remained 4.1 percent.

There were an estimated 47,300 unemployed Iowans in March.