Iowa trooper has been on paid leave for nearly 10 months
By KGLO News
Jun 26, 2018 @ 11:04 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A member of the Iowa State Patrol has collected nearly $50,000 in salary during a mysterious paid leave that has lasted nearly 10 months.

The patrol confirmed Monday that Trooper Wade Karp was placed on administrative leave Sept. 5 and remains in that status. Patrol spokesman Sgt. Nathan Ludwig says the reason is “protected from disclosure” under Iowa law.

Karp receives a biweekly salary of $2,338.74, which means he’s means earned about $49,000 and counting during the leave.

Iowa administrative rules allow agencies to suspend employees with pay pending disciplinary investigations for up to 21 calendar days. Any leave longer than that must be approved the Department of Administrative Services.

Karp said in a Facebook message in April that he hasn’t committed any misconduct but that it would be inappropriate for him to discuss personnel matters.

Karp is assigned to Post 16, which helps protect the Capitol.

