Iowa Supreme Court affirms sentence for Osage man accused of killing mother when he was 13

MASON CITY — The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the second-degree murder sentence of an Osage man accused of killing his mother when he was 13.

Noah Crooks, who is now 19, shot his mother Gretchen in their rural Mitchell County home in March 2012. A jury issued a youthful offender deferred sentence in 2013 and Crooks was placed in the State Training School in Eldora, which meant he was to have a district court hearing before his 18th birthday so a judge could rule on Crooks’ fate as an adult.

District Judge James Drew in May 2016 sentenced him up to 50 years in prison with no mandatory minimum. Crooks appealed the decision, raising statutory and constitutional challenges to his prosecution and sentence. He argued that as a 13-year-old offender, his case should have remained in juvenile court and at the age of 18 he should have been released on probation or placed in a transitional facility instead of prison.

In their ruling issued this morning, the Iowa Supreme Court affirmed Drew’s decision, concluding Drew exercised the proper discretion in making the decision. In writing the appeal for the Supreme Court, Justice Thomas Waterman says the court acknowledges sentencing reform efforts nationwide to raise the minimum age for prosecution in adult court, but under the constitutional separation of powers, those efforts should be directed to the Iowa Legislature.

