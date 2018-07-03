Iowa State president hopes legislature invests in public universities next year

MASON CITY — The Iowa Board of Regents last month approved tuition hikes for the fall semester, but not after comments from some on the board that the legislature is showing a lack of support for the three state universities.

Iowa State University president Wendy Wintersteen says while not everything from the 2018 legislative session was doom-and-gloom for the universities, legislators failing to provide more taxpayer support of the schools certainly has an impact for the future. “So as we look at the legislative session, some positive things happened, as well as some negative actions. In the end for us, we end up struggling with the loss of funding because almost all of our money is in people, and that makes it very difficult. We hope we can continue to demonstrate that we are a great return on investment and not a cost. I think that’s how Iowa State should be viewed by the legislature.”

Wintersteen says while a tuition hike is an unfortunate thing for students, it’s necessary for the university. “We had a 3.8% increase for this fall, and then a number of programs have additional charges that we call differential tuition, and those number of programs in that category went up as well.”

Wintersteen says she worries about the impacts of hiking tuition will have on young people wanting to get a quality education. “I always worry about students that don’t have enough resources to get a college degree, because we know what a difference it will make in their lives. We work hard to raise private dollars for scholarships, for special opportunities, and we’re very committed to that. We’re going to keep raising those dollars and keep providing that additional opportunity for those students.”

Wintersteen says she realizes there’s some tough choices to make in state government but she hopes legislators will take another look at better funding the universities in the future. “I think it’s just part of the mix going forward. The state has lots of responsibilities that they have to be able to balance in the budget, and I again just hope they all think about us as an investment.”

For students who are residents of Iowa, fall semester tuition will be 3.8 percent higher at Iowa and Iowa State. Tuition rates for UNI students who are Iowa residents will go up two-point-eight percent this fall. Wintersteen made her comments during a recent stop in Mason City.