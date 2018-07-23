Iowa State Fair’s butter cow will be joined by butter John Deere tractor
By KGLO News
|
Jul 23, 2018 @ 6:00 AM

DES MOINES — John Deere’s 100th anniversary will be recognized in a big way at this year’s Iowa State Fair. Fair spokesperson Mindy Williamson says a butter sculpture of the Waterloo Boy Tractor will be featured alongside the famous Butter Cow.

The 1919 Waterloo Boy model N was the first tractor built by John Deere. The butter sculptures will be on display in the cooler inside the 114-year-old John Deere Ag Building on the fairgrounds. “We have a great working relationship with John Deere,” Williamson says. “In fact, you will see roughly 50 John Deere tractors and utility vehicles here on the grounds…we have worked with them in our machinery exhibit area since at least the 1940s.”

John Deere entered the tractor-making business in 1918 with the acquisition of the Waterloo Gasoline Engine Company.

The Iowa State Fair is scheduled for August 9-19.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Matz wants uncle’s victim impact statement rejected at murder sentencing today Volunteers provide food, care also in wake of Iowa tornadoes Federal safety officials investigating death at Fort Dodge plant Iowa GOP chair dismisses ‘left-wing nuts,’ says party is proud of President Trump Ernst raps U.S. Trade reps take on tariffs’ economic impact Deadline for farmers to sign up for popular CRP is less than a month away