Iowa State Fair’s butter cow will be joined by butter John Deere tractor

DES MOINES — John Deere’s 100th anniversary will be recognized in a big way at this year’s Iowa State Fair. Fair spokesperson Mindy Williamson says a butter sculpture of the Waterloo Boy Tractor will be featured alongside the famous Butter Cow.

The 1919 Waterloo Boy model N was the first tractor built by John Deere. The butter sculptures will be on display in the cooler inside the 114-year-old John Deere Ag Building on the fairgrounds. “We have a great working relationship with John Deere,” Williamson says. “In fact, you will see roughly 50 John Deere tractors and utility vehicles here on the grounds…we have worked with them in our machinery exhibit area since at least the 1940s.”

John Deere entered the tractor-making business in 1918 with the acquisition of the Waterloo Gasoline Engine Company.

The Iowa State Fair is scheduled for August 9-19.